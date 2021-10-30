(Roe) Schneider, Tanya Lea Oct 30, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tanya Lea (Roe) Schneider On October 7, 2021, after a long and gallant battle with an extremely rare neurological disease, Tanya passed away peacefully at home surrounded in love by her family, she was 77 years old. Tanya was born in Casper, WY, moving to Bozeman to raise her family in the late 1960's. Tanya married her soul mate, Phil Schneider on October 12, 1985. That union brought together two families who became one enormous joyful family, full of laughter, tears, grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Together they built a wonderful life. She was feisty and fiercely independent, but she was also known for her kindness and generosity, and her compassion and respect for animals. She was a regular bowler and enjoyed playing in her women's league. Tanya was everyone's champion, and leaves behind that enormous family: Phil Schneider, her husband of 36 years. Laurie (Bruce) Barnhart, granddaughter Amy (Tim) Krushensky, granddaughters Zoey and Evey, grandson Max and great-great grandson Reese Taylor; granddaughter Breanne Cutler and her partner Chris Wood and great granddaughters Remi, Eve, and Ameliah. Jeffrey (Wendy) Swendseid, grandson John Rolland and granddaughter Sarah Joyce. Gena (Mike) Stimatze, grandson Dustin (Sara); grandson Chris (Allie), great grandsons Jaxxon and Thaddeus Michael, great granddaughter Kennedy; grandson Nathan (Sabrina), great grandsons Mason and William, great granddaughter Kaylie, and granddaughter Katie (Ashe). Troy Schneider and his partner Deb, grandsons Zachary and Skyler, granddaughter Kaetlyn and great granddaughter Charlie. Tony Marie (Paul) Licker, granddaughter Cassidy (Brent) Liebler, granddaughter Tonya (Rob) Gregson, great grandson Andrew, and granddaughter Dawn Licker. Tiffani (Don) Bartram, granddaughter Sadie (Miles) Huber, great granddaughters Evelyn and Catherine, and grandson Bridger. Sisters-in-law Suzanne Schneider and family, and Jan (Tom) and family, brother-in-law James (Monica) Schneider and family. She is also survived by one brother, Bob Roe, numerous nieces and nephews and her many great friends including Donna (Don) Houghton and family, and Linda Barney and family. Tanya was preceded in death by her parents William and Doris Louise (Tillman) Roe, two brothers Duane and Kerry Lynn Roe, sister Avis Richardson, grandson Brandon Michael, and brothers-in-law John and Tom Schneider. She also loved and missed dearly her pony Mystry and her shelty Crystal. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, heartofthevalleyshelter.org. Please join the family for a Celebration of Tanya's Life at 11AM on Saturday, November 6th at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tanya Lea Sport Zoology Tom Schneider William Bob Roe Phil Schneider Avis Richardson Duane Recommended for you