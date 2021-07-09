Richard "Dick" C. Rodgers "It's hard to forget someone who gave so much to remember" - Richard "Dick" C. Rodgers 1942-2021. Dick Rodgers, 78, died unexpectedly doing what he loved, biking on July 4th. He died at Bozeman Deaconess of a torn aorta. He grew up in Bartlesville, OK. After high school he attended the University of Oklahoma graduating with a finance degree. After graduation he worked at City National Bank in Norman, OK. In 1979 he moved to Eagle, CO to become the VP at First Bank of Eagle County. In 1980 he moved to Leadville, CO to work as the president of Commercial Bank of Leadville for 11 years. He then headed back to Eagle to be the president of Mountain Bank turned Norwest Bank then Wells Fargo. In 1997 he moved to Telluride to finish his banking career at Wells Fargo. In 2008 Dick and Linda moved to Bozeman, MT to be with family. Dick was very involved in the community, serving as the Lions Club president with a special interest in the Lions Foundation Hyalite Youth Camp, Score Mentoring and Angel Flights. Piloting for 50 years, taking the grandkids and family members on adventures. He had several avocations from biking, camping, and spending time with his grandkids. All the while working at Murdoch's. Above all Dick was a kind, caring and thoughtful man to all. Caring for his wife, following his grandkids to rodeos and helping the grandkids through college. Dick is survived by his wife, Linda Rodgers, and daughter Kathy Patterson (Randy Swanson). His adoring grandchildren Katie and Chase Mykleby, Cole and Brice Patterson. His sons-in-law Todd Mykleby and Jamy Patterson. His siblings Stephen Rodgers (Mary), Greg Rodgers (Mikki) and Mary Hall (Jim). His adopted daughter Susan Sauke. Susanne Slaw, David Rodgers, Gwen Rodgers, Carrie Cox, John Rodgers, Allison Castro nieces and nephews. Berkley Stevens great niece. He is preceded in death by his daughter Karen Mykleby. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to: Gallatin Empire Lions Foundation (PO Box 504, Bozeman, MT 59771) and/or Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter. A Celebration of Life will be planned soon. Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at www.dahlcares.com. Dick Rodgers
