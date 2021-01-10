Vivienne Adele Rockhold of Bozeman, Montana died at Gallatin Rest Home on Dec. 31, 2020, at the age of 92, after testing positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 23. Vivienne was an adventurer in her early years, and was a kind, gentle, loving, supportive and devoted daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. Vivienne's parents immigrated to the U.S. from England. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on March 19, 1928 and spent most of her youth in Providence, Rhode Island, where her father worked as a design engineer. Vivienne's mother aspired to be an opera singer in her youth, which probably had an influence on Vivienne studying music and becoming a talented pianist. Vivienne attended Grinnell College in Iowa, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Comparative Literature. After college she moved to New York City where she lived in Greenwich Village, and worked for The New School for Social Research. She then moved to Germany where she worked for the United Services Organization, providing support to U.S. military troops and their families. During this time, she traveled around Europe, using Germany as her home base, and met her husband Howard R. Rockhold, Jr. ("Rocky"), who was serving in the U.S. Army. They were married in Germany in 1958 and had two children. In subsequent years, Vivienne and family traveled around the U.S., and other parts of the world, following Rocky's military career. They retired in Manhattan, Kansas. After retirement, Vivienne worked for the WIC program, helping to serve the nutrition and healthcare needs of low-income pregnant women, infants, and children. She was also involved with the League of Women Voters. Vivienne devoted many years to caring for her elderly mother, and moved to Bozeman in 2005, after her husband died. In Bozeman she lived first at Hillcrest Senior Living Center, and then at the Gallatin County Rest Home. Her family expresses heart-felt-appreciation to all the staff who helped to care for her at both places. Vivienne is survived by her daughter Anne Rockhold of Bozeman, son Mark Rockhold (Heidi Hampt), and granddaughters Katherine and Tess Rockhold, of Richland, Washington. Rockhold Vivienne Adele Rockhold
