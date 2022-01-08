Robohn, Connie Jan 8, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Connie Robohn Connie Robohn, born Constance Marie Wilson, passed away December 11, 2021. She was the oldest child of Alfred Harold Wilson and Marie Antoinette ("Toni") Milesnick. She was born in Bozeman, Montana and attended a one-room grade school in Gallatin Gateway, Montana, where she resided with her parents and sister, Carol Jean Wilson, and brother, Robert Harold Wilson ("Bob"). She graduated from Bozeman High School and later attended Montana State University and Kinman Business School in Spokane. While residing in Spokane, Connie met her husband, Charles Frederick ("Fred") Robohn. They married in November, 1967, and shared more than 54 years of close friendship and love. The Robohns have three children, Erica Lynn Robohn Traxler (John), Carolyn Susanne Robohn Roberts (Tyson), and Michael Frederick Robohn (Melissa.) A military family, the Robohns traveled to Louisiana, Maine, and Alaska before settling finally in Spokane for many years and the last 10 years in Worley, ID. Connie's work in medical reception led her to work at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Caribou Regional Hospital in Caribou, Maine, and Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska. Connie finished her working career as Executive Director, Spokane District Dental Society, for over 20 years. Connie is survived by her husband, Fred, daughters Erica, and Carolyn, son Michael, stepson Scott Frostad Robohn (Stephanie), fourteen grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bob. Memorial services are pending. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Constance Marie Wilson Carolyn Susanne Robohn Roberts School Hospital Genealogy Work Michael Frederick Robohn Charles Frederick Robohn Connie Robohn Montana Scott Frostad Robohn Recommended for you