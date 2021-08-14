Robinson, Ben Aug 14, 2021 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ben Robinson Ben (Robert Henry) Robinson, 61, passed away from a heart attack on Friday, June 25, 2021, at his home in Bozeman. Ben was born on December 29, 1959, in Pottstown, PA and lived in Hudson, OH as a young child. Ben spent his primary and high school years in Belle Mead, NJ graduating from Montgomery Township High School in 1978. Ben maintained friendships from these early years thru to his passing. In 1978 Ben moved to Bozeman to be near his two older brothers. He worked in oil field jobs from 1979 to 1990 including on the first helicopter accessible rig in the lower 48 with Parker Drilling in Jackson Hole, WY. Ben honed his mechanical skills and lifelong love of cars during his five years at Middle Creek Auto Salvage. Perhaps this is the period where Ben's collection of thousands of car parts and accessories started. He knew where to find every single part with his unique style of organization. Ben consistently won his employer's "perfect attendance" award with his daily ham and "cheesum" sandwich in tow. From 1995 to 2021, Ben worked for log home and luxury home builders from Wilsall to Big Sky and at the Yellowstone Club. He was a transportation specialist with Blue Ribbon Builders at the time of his passing. Ben is remembered by his friends and family as a gentle man and a gentleman, known for flowers to his mother and love of all animals, especially his cats. Ben shared a home with his older brother, Tom Robinson, for the past 30 years. For many years he joined his brothers as part of the Robinson Brothers All Rat Racing team competing in Pro Modified drag racing from Mission, British Columbia to Palm Beach, FL. For the past 20 years Ben was an exhibitor at Bozeman's annual Crusin' on Main car show with his classic Chevy cars. He travelled Montana each summer appearing at numerous car shows. Ben is survived by his mother, Sally Tange; brothers, Jim (Ellie) Robinson, Tom Robinson and sister, Sally Robinson all of Bozeman; sister, Anne Robinson of Greensboro, NC; and niece, Catie Robinson Scheck (Bryson) of Belgrade. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Robinson. A celebration of life and memorial car show will be held on Saturday, August 21st at The Commons (Baxter and Love Lane). Car parking 8am to 9am, service at 9am with cars on view until noon. All are invited to send Ben off with a grand showing of cars, trucks and motorcycles. Arrangements are in care of Dokken Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ben Robinson Ben Car Show Motor Vehicle Transports Highway Tom Robinson Bozeman Catie Robinson Scheck Henry Robinson Recommended for you