Shane Lee Roberts (4/24/48--5/1/2021) My beloved wife Shane passed away a year ago on May 1st, the day when everybody used to leave flowers for each other. She wouldn't have wanted a traditional obituary, but people who knew her deserve to know a little more: It may come as a surprise that Shane was one of the original Flower Children, a whole generation that brought into our common culture some of the best things, like solar power and conservation and subsistence living and protest against unjust wars. She lived at the very epicenter on Haight-Ashbury in San Francisco during the memorable Summer of Love, 1967. Musicians like Elvin Bishop jammed in her apartment; she dated the drummer for the Grateful Dead, Mickey Hart. She saw the bands live that made musical history: The Doors, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Jefferson Airplane, Big Brother and the Holding Company and many more. They played in the Fillmore and Avalon ball rooms, and Janis Joplin once walked by and said "Honey, I like your dress". Those were the groups that made musical history in one of the greatest outpourings of creative energy that have ever been seen, and she was there. She was one of those people who was in the middle of important things before they became "cool". When everyone else was rolling in the mud at Woodstock, she was in upstate New York living with a friend as a vegetarian, practicing yoga and working in an apple orchard. When people were yearning to get back to nature, she had already lived as a solitary winter-keeper in a cabin in the Colorado Rockies. When it became a thing to repurpose and look back to nostalgic clothing and objects, she had already been combing antique shops and collecting beautiful stuff for years.When music morphed again into Disco, she worked as a bartender in hot pants in a lively discotheque in Florida. And when a whole generation got the urge to roam, she'd already hitchhiked across the country and spent two years in Europe. She didn't talk about those times later, knowing that people would automatically slot her into a type that didn't fit. She'd been living while others were only talking, and her particular wisdom came from experiencing the reality, not the illusion. People immediately liked her for her wry humor and gentle disdain for the unmindful. She had a confidence mixed with sadness, and a generosity of spirit that came from knowing how much the world needs kindness. How she found me in Montana amazes me still. An immense number of factors had to fall just right for that girl to come to the West where I waited, wondering what I would do with my life. She was bold, and because of her, we went and lived in big cities and small towns, in austere rentals and comfy homes of our own. We collected memories of places and people that I might never have ventured to find, all because she'd been out in the world and wasn't afraid to meet it. I'm so glad that she chose me to come along. I got to love her and call her mine for 46 years. When I go to meet her, we will look ahead to whatever's next, and if we come back here, I only pray that she finds me again. Her lucky husband,---Mike (P.S. If anyone wants to share a memory or just say Hi, I'm at 406-451-2093) Roberts Shane Roberts