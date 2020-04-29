David W. Roberts David W. Roberts passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020, at the age of 67, from congestive heart failure. David was born on November 12, 1952 to William "Bill" B. and Betty Jo Roberts (Nordstrom) in Bozeman, Montana. As a child he enjoyed collecting horse figurines. He would purchase a horse every chance he got. His favorite place to shop for them was at his Grandparents western store in Ronan, Montana. He loved to swim in Flathead Lake all summer long. It is said that he was forced to get out of the water because he would stay in until he turned blue. David and Bill loved to ride their Honda 90's together around the hills behind their home on Shady Lane in Polson. David attended grade school and high school in Bozeman. David enjoyed bowling. He was a member of the high school bowling team four years in a row. He was also a member of the Dramatics and the Thespians clubs four years each. David loved music and was a member of the concert choir and mixed choir his Jr. and Sr. years. David was also a member of DeMolay during his childhood. He worked for Lehrkind's Bottling Company in high school. He was a faithful member of the Bozeman United Methodist Church. He spent his summers at his parents' summer home on Flathead Lake until the passing of his father in 2003. David loved sitting outside watching the birds, squirrels, chipmunks, boats, skiers, and visiting with friends and family. While boating with his father, David oversaw running the C.B. radio and checking in with his mother back on shore. David was very social. He liked to be where the people were. On August 23, 1972 Dave was in a car accident that left him unable to care for himself. He lived with his parents until their deaths. He was always very grateful for their loving care and dedication. During those years he enjoyed playing games like Battleship and especially Cribbage. David also enjoyed outings to the grocery store or out to dinner and going to family holiday gatherings. His love for music was shared with everyone that came to visit. There was always a radio or tape/CD player playing music playing in the background. David is survived by his sister, Joanne Roberts Gallagher of Manhattan, MT, his nephews, Mike (Brenda) Gallagher of Belgrade, MT, and Shawn Gallagher of Bozeman, MT, also his great-nieces, Ashley (Jake) Karleskint of Manhattan, MT, and Jessica Gallagher and her fiance, Dan Nitz of Billings, MT. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Livingston Health and Rehabilitation Center for their excellent care of David. A private family graveside service will be held at Sunset Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that charitable donations be made in David's name to the Livingston Health and Rehabilitation Center at 510 S. 14th St., Livingston, MT, 59047 or Liberty Place Brain Injury Assisted Living, P.O.Box 446, Whitehall, MT, 59579. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
