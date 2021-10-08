Roberts, Cash Ray Oct 8, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cash Ray Roberts September 10, 2009- September 28, 2021 Cash was born in Helena, Montana to Chelsey Roberts and William Glover. He was the oldest of three siblings. Cash had a one-of-a-kind smile and personality. He lived to be in the mountains, hunting, fishing, horn hunting and camping. He was an avid outdoorsman to say the least. Cash was a very polite gentleman to everyone and the first to offer his help in any situation. Cash was the absolute best big brother to his siblings, he was always so patient, kind and loving. Cash loved hard and felt the subtle differences in life, the ones most people overlook. Cash was an incredible son, brother, grandson, and friend. Cash is survived by his mother, Chelsey Roberts; his sisters, Laenie and Rhylee; his father, William (Mindy) Glover; and brother, Henry. He is also survived by grandparents, aunts, uncles, and many cousins. Cash will be remembered as a bright and shining light in all of the hearts that had the pleasure of knowing him. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cash Ray Roberts Chelsey Roberts Henry William Glover Aunt Grandparents Recommended for you