Carolyn Dutton Ridgeway, 88, peacefully passed away Monday, February 21, 2022, in Bozeman, Montana. Carolyn was born in Okmulgee, OK, on July 23, 1933. She was the youngest of six siblings born into an Irish household filled with music and laughter. When she was 24, she married William Everett Ridgeway, also from Okmulgee, and twenty days later began a new life in Beirut, Lebanon. Carolyn lived in Beirut from 1958 to 1970 and gave birth to three children during that time; John, Matt and Janet. Beirut was called the "Paris of the Middle East" and Carolyn and Bill lived an exciting life amongst friends from many cultures. The family traveled to many parts of Europe and Africa and it was an exhilarating time. In 1970, the family moved back to Oklahoma and set roots in Tulsa. Here, Carolyn became active singing in many choirs and studied opera. Carolyn and Bill were supporters of the arts, specifically the Tulsa philharmonic Orchestra and Tulsa Opera. She also joined Alcoholics Anonymous and became a valued sponsor to many for over 50 years. She always wanted to help people in need. In the early 2000's, with the encouragement from her son Matt and after losing her son John, she moved to Bozeman, MT, to be closer to Matt's new family. Here she again became involved with sponsoring in Alcoholics Anonymous and enjoyed her new life in the mountains. Carolyn is survived by her son, Matt; daughter, Janet; daughter-in-law, Cassandra Rodgers; and grandchildren, Lukas and Catherine. She has inspired many and will be missed by all. A memorial service will be held for Carolyn in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in the spring and in Montana in the summer. Please contact her son Matt at mridgeway@mac.com for details. Please donate any gifts, in Carolyn's name, to an arts/music organization, or Alcoholics Anonymous. www.franzen-davis.com. Carolyn Ridgeway Ridgeway
