Harlan Mickey "Mike" RICHTER (95) December 27, 1926- August 2, 2022 Born in Idaho Falls, Idaho Parents Harry A. Richter and Laura Gudrun (Rivenes) Richter Survived by wife Ann (Macfarlane) and his three children: Laura (Alan) Russell of Encinitas, William Richter of Santa Monica and Sarah Richter of Oakland, and three grandchildren Luke (Hilary), Hart and Brooke. Predeceased by younger sister Charlene "Shonnie" Phillips of Lewistown, Montana. Mike was of Norwegian and German descent, and was raised as a Lutheran in several Montana towns, later calling Bozeman home. Rainbow trout was a family staple, and Mike was an able fly fisherman. He graduated at the top of his Gallatin County High School class. After being discharged from the Navy in 1946, Mike went to Harvard, getting his undergraduate degree in mathematics in 1948, and his law degree in 1951. He moved to San Francisco, and in 1951, joined Pillsbury, Madison & Sutro, the leading law firm in San Francisco, and one of the largest in the country. There, Mike developed a general litigation practice, working for clients such as The Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company and the Railway Express Agency. He became a partner in the firm and went on to occupy numerous leadership positions, including leading the general litigation practice group for over 20 years. During his time at PM&S, Mike was a role model and mentor to many young lawyers. He was a staunch supporter of bringing women and minorities to the firm, and encouraged family leave and related policies. Under his direction, PM&S made a commitment to performing pro bono and community service work. Mike was a master at engendering good will, and coworkers remember his fun-loving nature. Richter group parties were legendary, especially Mike's annual holiday party at the Mandarin in Ghirardelli Square. In a testament to Mike, those who had worked in his group organized reunion parties with him well into his 80s. Among the cases that Mike was most proud of was his representation of GTE in its dispute with the State of Iran following the hostage crisis, over a major contract which GTE contended Iran had breached. Mike appeared before the International Claims Tribunal in The Hague in the Netherlands. GTE stated that Mike offered up, "an outstanding, persuasive presentation of the facts and legal analysis." Mike married Ann in 1957 and their children were born in San Francisco. The family first resided on Divisadero, then on 8th Avenue. He joined the Olympic Club, and began a lifelong dedication to physical fitness. The family relocated to Piedmont in 1971. He joined the Berkeley Repertory Theatre board of directors, and became an active member of Piedmont Community Church. Mike began practicing Transcendental Meditation in the 1970s, and continued that discipline into 2022. Upon retirement, Mike and Ann moved to Alameda where Mike taught reading in the public schools for 10 years. He remained a lifelong enthusiastic bird watcher, and supported East Bay habitat restoration. Mike enjoyed his weekly Mastick Center bridge group, and daily fitness regimen at the Harbor Bay Club. Mike lived humbly but quite remarkably, and was always the nicest, funniest individual in the room. He departs this world with the enduring love and gratitude of his family for the very blessed life they shared. Donations to The Nature Conservancy in Mike's name are greatly appreciated. Private memorials are pending. Harlan Richter Mickey "Mike" Richter