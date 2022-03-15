Robert "Bob" Richardson It is with broken hearts we share the news that Robert "Bob" Earl Richardson of Hudson, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on March 9, 2022. Bob was born on March 14, 1934 in Arkansaw, Wisconsin to Gerald and Goldie (Trombley) Richardson. As the oldest boy of six kids, Bob had a special bond with his sisters, Geraldine, Nodra, Wanda and Mary. As children, Bob and his brother Terry were quite a duo, creating fun and mischief wherever they went. Bob married Gwen Elaine Welch on September 24, 1955. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin, River Falls in March of 1960 as a Soil Specialist. His work with the Soil Conservation Service took them to Montana, where they resided in several towns around the state for 45 years. Montana is where they began and raised their family of 4 children. Montana always held a special place in his heart even after the move to Hudson in 2005. Bob was an inspiration to all who knew him. He was a kind, generous and caring person who put God and family first. He loved to fish, travel, paint, puzzle, cook, garden and above all spend time with his family. Bob will be deeply missed by his children: Elaine (Bill), Brent (Jill), Camille (Peter) and Shauna; grandchildren: Becca (Mike), Emily (Andrew), Hannah (Nick), Beth (Silas), Brij, Joshua, Charis, Eliana, Abraham and Mattea as well as his surviving siblings Geraldine Elftman, Wanda Vredenbregt and Mary Nelson. Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Gwen, his brother Terry, sister Nodra and parents Gerald and Goldie. A Celebration of Life will be held for Bob at Living Vine Church on 3rd & Vine, Hudson, WI on Saturday, March 19 at 11:00am. Lunch to follow. Bob will be buried at Clear View Cemetery, Eau Galle, WI at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Grace Place, 505 West 8th Street, New Richmond, WI 54017 in memory of Bob Richardson. The service will be live-streamed at; Living Vine Church Live (lvhudson.org).
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.