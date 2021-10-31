Rich, Dennis Lee Oct 31, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Buy Now Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dennis Lee Rich, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, sibling, and colleague, passed away on October 19, 2021, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Although his time on this earth is finished, we know he awaits the second coming of Jesus Christ to be reunited with his loved ones for a glorious eternity in heaven. Dennis was born on April 25, 1949 with his twin sister Donna, in St. Helena, CA to Leon and Vivienne Rich, joining their older brothers Darrell and Lew. In 1959 (the fourth grade!) he first met his sweetheart, and love for a lifetime, Shirlee Jean Dupper. Dennis enjoyed riding his horse in the then-rural hills of southern California, and all manner of sports including running and fast-pitch softball. After attending Newbury Park Adventist Academy, Dennis furthered his education at La Sierra University and became a PE teacher. Dennis and Shirlee were married in 1970, the beginning of a 51 year partnership of love and dedication. Several years later, Dennis found his true calling as a physician and completed his MD degree and Radiology residency at Loma Linda University. Dennis and Shirlee were blessed with the birth of their daughter Stacee Renee in 1975, and son Dustin Lee in 1980. After living a short while in Bellingham, WA, Dennis found a permanent home for the Rich family, and home for his career as a radiologist, in Bozeman, MT with his colleagues at Intercity Radiology. Dr. Rich’s career at Intercity Radiology was punctuated by his clinical skill, integrity, personal interest in the individual needs of each patient, and compassionate, selfless service to patients and staff alike. Although his main tasks were interpreting imaging studies and performing interventional procedures, he was known for slipping in to the x-ray suite to visit with a patient about how they were doing, to the ER to consult with a colleague about how to manage a difficult case, or to the cafeteria on the days when a fresh batch of molasses cookies might be up. His relationships with those he worked with were characterized by kindness, grace, and mutual respect. Following his retirement from practice, Dr. Rich continued to share his knowledge and experience as an instructor with the WWAMI program at Montana State University, educating medical school students. A loving and devoted husband and father, Dennis, along with Shirlee’s ever-present sweetness and support, raised two children of whom he was so proud. The family enjoyed activities at Mount Ellis Elementary and Mount Ellis Academy, camping, traveling, and time at the cabin. Dennis and Dustin made countless adventures into the backcountry of southwest Montana on horses and mules, by foot, and on skis. Dad and Stacee until very recently enjoyed regular walks, hikes, and swims--an opportunity for physical exercise and a valued visit. For both of his children, Dennis passed along years of wisdom in navigating the fields of medical science, interacting with colleagues in a professional, constructive manner, and carrying oneself with purpose, humility, and grace. Words cannot begin to express the heartache felt by Shirlee, companion of 62 years, or by Dennis’s children and grandchildren. Dennis’s friends and colleagues will forever treasure his example, and miss his kindness and camaraderie. Dennis was preceded in death by his father Leon, mother Vivienne, and brother Darrell, and is survived by his wife Shirlee, twin sister Donna, brother Lew, daughter Stacee and son-in-law Chris Anderson of Bozeman, son Dustin and daughter-in-law Heather, granddaughter Averee, grandson Owen, and granddaughter Emersyn of Philipsburg. Although no memorial services will be planned, Dennis would remind us all that we are Richly blessed and encourage us to pay it forward and give generously of our time and other resources. Dennis Rich Lee Rich Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dennis Lee Rich Shirlee Jean Dupper School Medicine Work Education Dustin Lee Leon Lew Darrell Vivienne Rich Recommended for you