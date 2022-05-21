Michael Rice was born July 4, 1983 in Helena, Montana to Julie Glasoe Welch. Julie later met and married Rick Rice who adopted Michael. Michael considered Rick his dad. Michael spent his early years in East Helena with his mom and grandparents. He started his love for dirt bikes at the age of 7 and continued riding the rest of his life. Also just like his mom, he loved his food, especially prime rib. Michael grew up in Denton, Montana on the family ranch and graduated from Denton High. He later moved to the Seattle area where he learned the excavating trade. After a few years, he moved to the San Diego area for work where he met a wonderful couple who treated him like a son. In 2012, he decided to move back to Montana and settled in Bozeman. Here he met the love of his life, Tori Henrich riding dirt bikes. They married and he gained 2 daughters, Jada and Jenna. Michael worked construction in the Bozeman area until his death. He passed away May 10, 2022 due to an accident. Mike was proceeded in death by his mother Julie, wife Tori and grandfather Alex Glasoe. Michael’s smile and sense of humor will be missed by his daughters Jenna and Jada, father Rick, grandmother Marge Glasoe, aunts and uncles Kathy Burlinson, Roger(Sharon) and Ron(Kari) Glasoe, in-laws Joe and Barb Fink, his dog Cali, plus many extended family members. Cremation has taken place and services are to be held May 21, 2022. Michael Rice Jonathan Rice
