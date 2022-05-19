Michael Johnathan Rice Michael Jonathon Rice was born July 4, 1983, in Helena MT to Julie Glasoe and Rick Rice. He passed away on May 10, 2022 following a traffic accident outside Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mike grew up in the Denton and Bozeman areas with more than his share of shenanigans. He developed a love for speed and dirt, racing around the countryside where ever he found open fields or a track. Mike's love of dirt carried into adulthood and he became a heavy equipment operator as he wandered through Washington, California, and Mexico, finally ending up back in the Bozeman area where he helped carve the community with all his heavy equipment talents. Mike married his beloved wife, Tori, in 2016 and gained two daughters, Jada and Jenna. When Tori passed away in 2021, Mike continued caring for his daughter, Jenna, until his passing. They shared a passion for snowboarding, skiing, dirt bikes, motors and MX racing. Mike was predeceased by his mother Julie Rice, wife, Toria Rice and grandfather, Alex Glasoe. Mike's great grin, his helpful demeanor, his incredible gentle ways and absurd sense of humor will be missed by his two daughters, Jenna Henrich and Jada Thibeault, father, Rick Rice, grandmother, Marge Glasoe, aunt and uncles, Kathy Burlinson, Ron and Roger Glasoe, mother and father in law, Joe and Barb Fink and numerous extended family members. Outdoor services will be held on Saturday, May 21, at 1:00 at 7475 Amsterdam Road, Manhattan, MT. Seating is limited so please bring a lawn chair. Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.
