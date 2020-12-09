Carolyn Lee Renaud Carolyn Lee Dowdy Renaud returned to her heavenly home on December 4, 2020, at age 77 in Salt Lake City, UT, after succumbing to complications resulting from a brain injury she suffered in January 2020. She was welcomed into the loving arms of her Savior and is experiencing a joyous reunion with her husband, her parents, her grandparents, and many other loved ones. Carolyn was the oldest of three children born to James Cotton Dowdy, Sr, and Lilyan Erthel McFarland. She was born on December 30, 1942 in St. Louis, Missouri, where she was also raised. She graduated from Jennings High School and attended Southeast Missouri College. She met Edward Gerald Renaud on a blind date in 1962 and they married on April 27, 1963 in St. Louis. Their first two children were born in Missouri. In 1968, Carolyn and Ed moved their young family to Montana. They lived in Butte briefly and then moved to Helena in 1969, where five more children were born. Carolyn spent many happy years in Helena with her husband raising their seven children, attending her children's school and sporting events, religious activities, and enjoying the great outdoors. Carolyn's greatest priorities in life were her commitment to the gospel of Jesus Christ, loving and raising her family, and serving others. Carolyn loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She always had a listening ear for her children and an abundance of patience. Carolyn will be remembered as the mom who was always there for her children. She was also the grandma who baked cookies, made crafts, and played Nerf gun wars with her grandchildren. Carolyn worked hard at keeping fit. She was so dedicated that she even walked in circles inside her house, when needed, to get in her 10,000 daily steps. Carolyn hiked Mt. Helena nearly every summer for several years and in July 2019, Carolyn hiked various trails in Glacier. Carolyn found great joy serving in many capacities in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She led the women's organization in her church congregation, taught early morning, youth seminary classes, and served in the LDS temple in Billings, MT, every month. Carolyn's scriptures were well-loved and used. Her kind, charitable acts lifted the hearts of those around her and left behind an inspiring example for others. Carolyn had an avid interest in politics. She worked as a clerk for many state legislative sessions and worked in the governor's office for former governor Judy Martz. Carolyn also volunteered during elections to help facilitate the process. Carolyn's husband, Ed, preceded her in death in 2007, after they had been married for 43 years. Carolyn is survived by her brother, James (Corinne)Dowdy, of Tuscumbia, MO, sister, Debbie (George) Lane, of Helena, son, Jim (Rosa), grandchildren, Katherine and Morgan, of Huntington Beach, CA, daughter Pam(Greg) Bashaw, of Parker, CO, granddaughter, Rachael, husband Kyle, great-grandchildren Seth and Ezra, of Springville, UT, grandchildren Emily of Lehi, UT, Maddie and Brandt, both of Provo, UT, daughter Dava of Helena MT, son Tom of Aurora, CO, son Ed (Amanda), grandchildren, Carter and Lily, of Bozeman, MT, sons Bob and Steve, also, of Bozeman, MT, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Carolyn will be greatly missed by her family. We love you, Mom. Due to COVID restrictions, a graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 1:00 p.m. A celebration of Carolyn's life will also be held on July 3, 2021, location and time TBD.
