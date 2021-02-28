Heaven gained another cowboy on February 19, 2021, when Bob Reiser passed away at the Ivy Care Center in Great Falls, Montana. Bob was born on March 30, 1930, in Giltner, Nebraska, to Ed and Ruth (Bucher) Reiser. He was the youngest of the six Reiser children. In 1937, the family packed up their Model A and Model T automobiles and moved to the Gallatin Valley in Montana, where they ranched at the base of the Gallatin Range near Bear Creek. Bob attended Little Bear School where a one room school full of Badgley's, Brenner's and Reiser's would test the patience of any teacher! Bob graduated from the Gallatin County High School. He entered the U.S. Navy, and proudly served during the Korean War on the U.S.S. Barton. Once he came home, he continued to ranch with his father, as well as have a few side jobs, such as bartending at May Ping's Old Faithful Bar (affectionately known worldwide as Stacy's) in Gallatin Gateway, where his lifelong love of Budweiser began. In 1958, Bob married Theresa Gaffney, and they spent the next 62 years together. Bob and Theresa moved to a farm outside of Townsend, Montana, in 2000, and made a group of new friends who loved Bob and TR. Bob loved to golf, bowl, fish, hunt, snowmobile, play basketball and fastpitch softball. He was an excellent athlete. He also was a wonderful steward of the land and an excellent caretaker of the animals that Theresa and he raised. He was a kind and gentle man, who only swore or raised his voice when he was working on farm equipment, moving sheep with Theresa or at a referee who didn't quite see the call as he did at a MSU women's basketball game. Bob was a hard worker, loyal and always there if friends or family needed any help. He had a great sense of humor and was adored by his family and friends. Bob is survived by his wife, Theresa, children, Kathy Foote (Jonathan), Pat Reiser (Michele) and Gary Reiser (Tina), as well as his sister, Jean Brenner, and niece, Lori Kottwitz (Mark), and grandchildren Meghan Foote, Tom Reiser, Lauren Reiser, Madison Reiser and Trevor Reiser, numerous nieces and nephews, and his naughty Jack Russell Terrier, Magoo. He was proceeded in death by his parents, brothers, Jackie and Don, sisters, Marie (Red) Reiser and Dorothy Hinman, brothers-in-law, Don Brenner and Ed Hinman, sister-in-law Ginger Reiser, nephew Mike Brenner, niece Penny Reiser and grand-nephew Marcus Westphal. A celebration of life will be held this summer. Memorials may be made to the Little Bear School Museum, 76200 Gallatin Road, Gallatin Gateway, MT Home On The Range, 16351 I-94, Sentinel Butte, ND 58654. Reiser Robert Ray Reiser
