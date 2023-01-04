Anne Marie Reider Anne Marie Reider passed away peacefully on December 22, 2022 in her home in the City of Bozeman, where she spent the last 22 years pursuing her love of skiing, hiking and gardening. Anne Marie was born the middle of three children on her parents' dairy farm, in St. Albans, VT. Her family moved to Rockland County, New York when she was six, where she graduated high school and went on to receive a degree from State University of New York-Potsdam in Elementary Education, followed by a Master's Degree in the same area. For 30 years, Anne Marie was a beloved first grade teacher at the same elementary school she attended as a child. Her impact on her students was remarkable, as illustrated by the many students who sought her guidance through the years and kept in touch keeping her updated on their lives. In respect with Anne Marie's wishes, no funeral or celebration of life will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in her name to HRDC (Human Resource Development Council). Anne is survived by her husband, Jeff; brother, Albert T. Schmidt (Charlene); niece, Tracey (Bob) Oravec and grandnieces Rene and Kate; nephew, Deron (Sasha); sister-in-law, Roberta; nephew, Gregory and grandniece Kelsieanne; niece, Kristan (Jason) Malone; grandnieces, Cordelia and Cecilia. She was preceded in death by her brother Eugene. Condolences & Memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
