Thomas Alan Regan Thomas Alan Regan was born April 23, 1986, in Corvallis, Oregon, to Dave and Lynne Regan. He attended school in Corvallis, graduating from Crescent Valley High School in 2004. He loved being in the Boy Scouts, obtaining his Eagle Scout award. He attended Montana State University studying Chemical Engineering until his health caused him to drop out in 2007. He remained in Bozeman, Montana, until his death in July of 2021. He loved hiking in the mountains of Oregon and Montana. He leaves his parents; his brother, Peter; grandparents; eight aunts; eight uncles; and seven cousins. No memorial is planned at this time but cards can be sent to Dave and Lynne Regan at 1321 NW 30th, Corvallis, OR 97330. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.