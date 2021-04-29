LaVonne "Bonnie" Lutes Recktenwald Bonnie Lutes Recktenwald died April 24, 2021 at the age of 85 from Alzheimer's Disease. She was born December 5, 1935 in Bozeman to Ernest H. and Marjorie Gamble Lutes, the second of three children and a fourth generation Montanan. Her given name was LaVonne, but she always went by her nickname "Bonnie". She attended local schools, graduating from Gallatin County High School and Bozeman VoTech. Bonnie was married to Tom Border and there were three children born of this union, Shelley, Les and Julie. They were later divorced. She married John Recktenwald in 1971 and a daughter, Jennifer, joined her family. Bonnie and John were married for 50 years and lived in Bozeman during that time. During her working years, Bonnie did secretarial and clerical work for Gallatin County, Farm Credit Services, and the Clerk of District Court before retiring. Preceding her in death were her parents, her brother and sister and her son, Les Border. Surviving is her husband, John; daughters Shelley Border of Aurora, Colorado, Julie Ligtenberg, and her husband Brian of Belgrade; and Jennifer Perigen; and her beloved granddaughters, Madigan, and Delaney Perigen all of Bozeman; and a step grandson, Alec Perigen of Great Falls. Also surviving are nieces Gwenda Dingman and Edie Helland of California and cousin Janet Hart of Washington. The family would like to say a special thank you to LeAnn and the staff at Hyalite Country Care, Frontier Home Health and Hospice of Bozeman Health for their compassion, devotion, and kindness in their years of service to Bonnie. At her request, cremation has taken place and her ashes will be scattered. In her memory, memorials may be made to Haven, 615 S. 16th Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715 or to the Gallatin Historical Society, 317 W. Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday May 7, 2021 at 1:00pm at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center, 300 Highland Blvd, Bozeman, MT, 59715. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
