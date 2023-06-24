Herbert Rathner born January 14, 1927 in Washington, D.C. Passed away June 16, 2023. Served with the 82nd Airborne Division during WWII. Graduated from the University of Maryland in 1951, with a major in Physical Education. Worked with the Washington, D.C. and Prince George's County Recreation Departments as a Recreation Supervisor, and with the Departments of the Army and Air Forces in Europe as a civilian Sports Consultant and Recreation Supervisor for the US Forces in Europe, before joining the Foreign Service in 1965. Served as General Services Officer in Freetown, Sierra Leone; Seoul, South Korea; and La Paz, Bolivia; Conference Attaché at the US Mission in Geneva, Switzerland; Administrative Counselor in Kingston, Jamaica; and had details to the US Information Agency as the State Department Representative to the US Olympic Committee; served as Assistant to the Mayor of Natchez, Mississippi under the Department's Pearson Program; and had assignments in Washington, D.C. as an International Narcotics Officer, International Conference Officer, and as a Deputy Examiner with the Foreign Service Board of Examiners in Personnel. Received the Department's Superior Honor Award before retiring in 1990. After retirement, served with the Department of State as a WAE employee from 1990 until March 2007 as a Foreign Service Examiner and Recruiter with the Bureaus of Personnel and Diplomatic Security. Married in 1956 to Norma and has three children, Kathryn (Montana), James and William (Nevada). Norma passed away on September 29, 2008. Funeral arrangements for Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia will take place on a date to be determined. Herb will be buried alongside Norma in Arlington National Cemetery. Herbert Rathner Rathner
