On April 2, 2023, while surrounded by family and friends, a kind, gentle man peacefully moved on to his next adventure. Tod Ransdell was born May 17, 1953, in Imperial, Nebraska to Merrill and Rosalie Ransdell. In 1963, the family settled in Bozeman, Montana, where Tod attended Bozeman schools and graduated from Bozeman High School with the class of 1972. While in school, Tod was involved with the band, chorus, Boy Scouts, Explorer Scouts, and weekend camping trips on backcountry trails around the canyons and snowcapped peaks surrounding Bozeman. Following high school, he earned a Bachelor of Science in botany from Montana State University.
After graduation, Tod became a Yellowstone Park law enforcement ranger and made many lasting memories while patrolling the roads and backwoods of our country's most famous national park. He then continued his career in law enforcement as a city policeman in Dillon, Montana for several years. Wanting to pursue his passion for science, Tod spent the remainder of his career in biotech, ending his career as a senior validation specialist in the Seattle area.
While living in Washington state, Tod was a member of the American Association for the Furtherance of Community, through which he developed many close friendships and found his path to personal spirituality.
Tod was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew, Benjamin Miklush. He is survived by his sisters Hilary Ransdell-Lewin (Stuart) of Great Falls, Lisa Miklush (Henry) of Bozeman, niece Sara Hemenway (Nic) and his grand-nephew Damon Hemenway, of Lolo. Tod is also survived by countless friends that he accrued through a life well lived.
Arrangements are in the care of Jerns Funeral Chapel, Mt. Baker Cremation, in Bellingham, WA. Remembrances will be held in Washington state and in Bozeman, Montana at a future date. Memorials may be made to Yellowstone National Park at yellowstone.org or by mailing a check to Superintendent, Yellowstone National Park, Attn. Finance Office, PO Box 168, Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190, or to a charity of your choice. Ransdell Tod Ransdell
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.