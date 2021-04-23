Christopher James Rangel Christopher James Rangel, 57 years old, went to be with the Lord April 16, 2021. There will be a service for him at the Belgrade Church of Christ, 909 Nevada Street, Belgrade, MT on Saturday April 24, 2021 at 11:00 am. The service will also be live streamed on the Belgrade Church of Christ Facebook page - http://belgradechurchofchrist.com. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.