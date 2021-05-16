Mildred "Milly" Raffety passed away May 5, 2021. She was born on October 25,1925 to Mathias and Eva Theisen on a farm in LaMoure, ND, delivered by her second oldest brother Wilfred. Milly was eighth in a line of ten children. She attended a country school, walking three miles each way (both directions uphill, she insisted). Milly learned at a very young age to cook, bake, can, milk the cows, and tackle whatever else needed to be done. She also helped the neighbors at threshing time. With four brothers in the service during World War II, she worked hard indeed. Mildred came to Bozeman in 1945, where she met the love of her life, Lloyd Raffety, studying at Montana State College. They were married at St. Patrick's Church in Billings on August 13,1949, following Lloyd's graduation from Billings Business College. They returned to Bozeman and bought 40 acres, where they raised three children, Larry, Donald, and Peggy. Mildred belonged to Resurrection Parish, Mad Gals, and was a past member of Riverside Country Club. Her hobbies were many, including golfing, fishing, snowmobiling, dancing, raising flowers, traveling, and playing pinochle. She raised a big garden of fruits and vegetables, canned much of it, and shared the results with relatives, friends, and neighbors. She loved to entertain and did much of it in her lifetime. She enjoyed special times with her seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Mildred is survived by son Larry Raffety, Mohan Raffety, and James Perez (Nicola); son Donald Raffety, Rilaina Lightfoot (Eric), Eva Lightfoot, Barrett Lightfoot, and Jackson Raffety; daughter Peggy Harper (Archie), Miriah Idland (Eric), Nicole Idland, Zac Idland, Stephanie Wright (Anthony), Jennipher Dombroski (Andrew), Dax Dombroski, Brielle Dombroski. Mildred is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd, who passed away in 1998, and by her daughter-in-law Ellie Raffety (Larry). She was also preceded by her parents; six brothers, Nickolas, Wilfred, Edmund, Isidor, Leander, and Clifford; three sisters Agnes, Katherine Ann, and Corrine. In lieu of flowers, if desired, please make a donation in Mildred's name to a charity of your choice. Visitation will be held 9:00AM to Noon Thursday, May 20th at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:00AM Friday, May 21st at Resurrection University Catholic Parish. Reception at Lindley Center following the service and internment. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Mildred Raffety Mary Raffety