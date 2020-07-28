Linda R. Rabel Linda R. Rabel went to be with the Lord on the 23rd of July 2020. She was born in Bozeman on December 23, 1945. She grew up and attended school in Belgrade. Linda married John Rabel on July 25, 1976 in Gallatin Gateway. They owned and operated two businesses there until they moved to Bozeman in 1989. After a couple years her entrepreneurial spirit surfaced again. She worked as a realtor for Cook-Bell real estate starting in 1992 and soon after started Valley Real Estate with newfound friends. She truly found her passion in many facets of real estate including buying, selling, and developing properties. She was very successful doing so until her retirement in 2019. Linda pursued all her passions and dreams, including traveling with her husband in their motorhome across 47 states and traveled to Ireland, Scotland, and Israel. She was one of the few who truly got to live her dreams. She will be dearly missed by all whose lives she touched. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Alton and Helen Thomson and brother-in-law, Rich Drebek. She is survived by her husband, John Rabel, and her siblings, Richard (Milli) Thomson, Sharon (Wendell) Cross, Eileen Drebek, and Mike (Irene) Thomson; her children, Rick (Dennis) Shell, Larinda (Robin) Spaulding; and their children, Chelsea (TJ) Ryles (great grand-children, Brinley and Colten Ryles), Jessica Spaulding, Makenzie (Austin) Oostema; Randy Shell, Clark (Michelle) Rabel; and their children, Lane, Cassie, Lacey, Madison, McKayla, Anthony, Matthew, and Braydon; Jennifer (Joel) Hiester; and their children, Taylor (Ben) Kruppenbacher, Rachel, Trent, Remi, and Jordan Hiester. The celebration of Linda's life will be held outdoors on Saturday, August 1st at 11 AM at 1609 Hulbert Rd E. Friends and family are invited to attend. A live webcast of the service can be found at, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0vgIIEZCJAc Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
