Michael Emmett JosephQuinn

Michael Emmett Joseph Quinn Born February 4, 1943, Michael passed from this life to be with his heavenly Father August 2, 2023. Michael grew up in Orange County, CA, graduating from Madre Dei. His dad died when he was 15, yet had already instilled in him a work ethic from an early age so he was able to continue his time at Madre Dei with odd jobs and also go on to college where he thought he would go into agriculture but was interrupted with a call from the Army and served his time statewide. After receiving his Honorable Discharge he headed to Mammoth Lakes, CA where his family had moved and found work in construction. As he became proficient and saw a growing community he got his contractor license and began pouring concrete and building homes. He loved doing unique projects and was often recommended for more jobs for that very reason. During this time in Mammoth Lakes he lived in an old forest service cabin next to what has become the Hayden Museum. He and his brother, Robert, became stepsons to Emmett Hayden when his mother remarried Emmett. Both Michael and Robert helped on various remodeling projects and other jobs around what is now the museum.

In the 1990's he took his family of three young girls to spend a year in Hawaii, ended up staying for several and in looking for work he found an old hotel, The Nanbu, in the little town of Kapaau, slated for demolition, that he was able to restore and is now a National Historic site.

In the early 2000's he returned to Crowley Lake (Mammoth Lakes), CA and continued his construction business and in 2005 met and married his college sweetheart from 40 years past. Together they began remodeling homes and enjoyed some amazing travel experiences until 2020 when he was diagnosed with a chronic cancer. For the need of medical care and resources they left their little community and Bishop Presbyterian Church, moved to their second home in Bozeman, Montana, and became members of Trinity Presbyterian Church.


