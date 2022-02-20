Doris M. Quinn was born Sept. 16, 1926, in Bozeman, Montana, to Minnie (Williams) and Franklin Jackson Freeland, the youngest of four children; a sister Louise, and brothers Milton and Leo. She grew up on a dry land farm north of Belgrade, Montana, in the Dry Creek area and often helped with farm chores during the drought and depression years of the 1930s. She went to rural schools through the eighth grade and attended Gallatin County High School in Bozeman after the family moved to Durston Road west of Bozeman in 1941. In high school she was involved in many activities and organizations including two years as a cheerleader. After graduating from high school in 1945, she worked for five years as a bookkeeper for the Bozeman Production Credit Association. During this time she was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, a social and cultural organization. In 1949 she was selected and served as queen of the Gallatin County Rodeo in Bozeman. She met Joe M. Quinn who was a student at Montana State College (now university) and they were married after he graduated in 1950. They spent that summer at the Quinn Ranch near Big Sandy, Montana, and then moved to Havre, Montana, where they lived for the next nine years. They were deeply involved in community and organizational activities in Havre. She was an officer in the Order of Eastern Star and mother advisor of the Rainbow Girls. She was an active member of the Jaycees and represented the state as the goodwill representative at the Jaycee National Convention in Los Angeles, California. Her three children: Connie, Sheryl and Michael were born in Havre and she served as classroom assistant when her two girls started school. She also served as secretary of the Havre Junior Mothers Club. The family moved to Spokane, Washington, in 1959 where Joe worked with the Federal Land Bank. They remained there except for three years in the mid-1960s while Joe served with the Farm Credit Association in Washington, D.C. Doris continued community and school activities in Spokane. She worked with Newcomers Service, was a school room mother and assisted in cub and girl scouts. In addition to her years of community service and supporting her children's activities, she was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed bowling and golf. She was also a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother setting a wonderful example and role model. A beautiful, generous, gracious, positive, cheerful, warm and friendly person to all, Doris passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 31, 2022, on what would have been her late husband Joe's 95th birthday. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Doris Quinn M. Quinn