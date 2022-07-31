Robert Arvil Quarles took flight from this world on June 27, 2022, at his home in Livingston, surrounded by love and books and music. He leaves behind his greatest friend and wife of 42 years, Gail Ellen McLaughlin Quarles of Livingston; daughter Rachel (Victor), sons Raymond, Stephen (Arlene), and Leighton (Jessica), stepson Ross (Monique); goddaughter Leah; ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren; his sisters Susan, Mary Lynn, and Teresa, and brother David. Rob was born October 4, 1941, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Rachel Allard and Jesse Ray Quarles. The oldest of 5, he spent his childhood in Sioux City and Fort Dodge, Iowa. Rob was a graduate of Creighton University and Loyola University. A sometime ranch hand, academic dean, counselor, owner of really terrible cars, and water truck driver, Rob arrived in southwest Montana in 1986 and remade his career as a school bus driver, trainer, and safety officer. He served his community and church in that capacity for more than twenty years. A generation of Bozeman school children might remember "Mr. Q" as a school bus driver extraordinaire and, occasionally, as a six-foot easter bunny. In his later years Rob ran an animal rescue operation with Gail, and served on multiple occasions as a mentor with the Montana National Guard Youth Challenge. He loved deeply. He loved serving his community, and mountains, dogs, automobiles, his family, and road trips maybe more than anything. Throughout his life, he tried to emulate his own father and live by the Golden Rule as best he knew how. He was passionate in his faith and in his desire to serve God and others, to help them be the best they could ever be. Rob was a lifelong musician. He was an artist with a piano, who played because he could always hear the music in his head and had to let it out. When someone asked him why he hadn't written a book about his life, he said later, "I guess they didn't know about the music. It's all in there." Well, we knew about it, and we miss you. The family wish to extend their most heartfelt thanks to Dr. Stefanie Lange, the staff at Community Health Partners, and Livingston Healthcare hospice for service far beyond the call. Quarles Robert Arvil Quarles
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.