Sidney Darwin Putnam It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sidney Darwin Putnam, firstborn of Mildred Lindsay and Sidney Putnam of Frankfort, NY. Sidney was born on January 14, 1935 on the Putnam dairy farm in the height of winter, surrounded by Holsteins and snow drifts that he fervently avoided the rest of his life. The oldest of six children, Sidney looked to school, science and music for salvation and determinedly charted a course due west. Having milked, shoveled and "fixed everything" as a boy, he excelled in his studies and piano, and was elected Valedictorian of his Frankfort high school class of 1952. With a New York state scholarship, he left the farm to attend Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, earning a B.S. in Physics in 1956, and applied to graduate programs in cities with zero annual snowfall. Sidney moved to Berkeley, California to pursue a Ph.D. program in physics and found his "home" amidst Berkeley's liberalism, gourmet food, vast musical and cultural offerings and in California's Sierra Nevada mountains. In 1967, through music and friends, he met his longtime love, Joyce Staples and they were married July 21, 1968. Unconventionally, he bought her 3 cookbooks and a framed backpack for wedding gifts, and took her camping with bears for a honeymoon. While earning his Ph.D. in plasma physics from UC Berkeley, "Sid" worked at Physics International, and he and Joyce welcomed two daughters, Claire and Emily. It was at P.I. that Sidney would form a bromance-triumvirate of sorts with friends Phil Spence and Ian Smith. In 1981, the threesome left P.I. and formed Pulse Sciences Incorporated (Phil Sidney Ian); Work that brought him great joy, friendships and success. His long career, loving family, and wide travels paired with musical events, gourmet food and great friends shaped his wonderful life. At age 70, Sidney retired and took organ lessons, Spanish classes and boat trips and searched for the perfect Brut Rose. With the Covid pandemic, Sidney and Joyce left Berkeley for Bozeman, to be with their daughter and grandsons. Even there, with his piano, music, family and even fresh oysters! he longed to go back to Berkeley—to his life of organ practice, local restaurants and his sunny, snow-less patio. He died on April 11, 2021 in Bozeman, Montana, surrounded by his wife, Joyce, daughters, grandsons and cats, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Sidney was a brilliant, generous and cold-intolerant "foodie" who loved and lived life in all five senses. He is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Joyce; daughters, Claire and Emily; three grandsons, Owen, Declan and Cole; sisters, Barbara and Beverly; brothers, Darwin (Bud) and Donald, and by many nephews, nieces and their offspring. He is predeceased by his brother, James (David). The family is planning a memorial this summer in Berkeley (TBD), and kindly requests that you plant a memorial tree or share a story, memory or photo in his Legacy.com guestbook. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com