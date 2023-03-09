Joel Eugene Price Joel Eugene Price, 81, of Bozeman, passed away on March 6, 2023, with his adoring family by his side. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 11th at 1:00 PM at The Church of Christ in Bozeman. Joel was born on April 12, 1941, in Battle Creek, MI to Dewitt and Bernice (Carr) Price. He was raised there as one of five children to a father who was a butcher and a mother who worked at Archway Cookie. Joel was a natural athlete and member of the Boy Scouts. He graduated Battle Creek High in the class of 1959. After graduation, Joel would wear many hats, dairy farmer, cattle rancher, welder, custodial supervisor, and logger. Known for his work ethic, commitment to family, and always lending a helping hand, Joel could also be found outside gardening, hunting, or fishing. His biggest accomplishment and greatest passion however was being a father and grandfather. Joel will be missed by all who knew him but especially his children, John (Denise) Price, Jim (Amy) Price, Jody (Mark) (Price) Lovely, Jeff (Rebecca) Price; siblings, Bob Price, Don Price, Ihla Segur, Herb Price; grandchildren, Keith (Josie) Price, Kaleb (Brenna) Price, Kaelea (Kiley) Curtis, Kylie (Simon) Chen, Carter (Rebekah) Price, Noah Price, Maibry Price, Veronica Lovely, Ashley Lovely, Payton Price, Connor Price, Amanda Price; great-grandchildren, Hudson, Nora, Linleigh, and Fletcher. He goes on to join his beloved wife of 45 years, Judy Price, his parents, and his siblings. The family suggests donations be made to: Contributions for open heart surgeries for Linleigh Price at https://gofund.me/b5f7f96b. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.Dahlcares.com.
