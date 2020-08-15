Anna L. Price Anna L. Price entered fully into the presence of her Savior Jesus Christ on August 9, 2020 at The Springs in Bozeman, Montana. She was born August 20, 1935 in Brazeau, Missouri, the daughter of Irl and Merle (Dempster) Price. She attended high school in Perryville, Missouri. She attended Southeast Missouri State College in Cape Girardeau, Missouri and graduated from Montreat College in Montreat, North Carolina. Prior to graduating she worked at the Home Trust Bank in Perryville. She received her M.A. in Library Science from George Peabody College in Nashville, Tennessee, and worked on the staffs of Montreat College, Southeast Missouri State College and Montana State University-Bozeman. She worked at MSU-Bozeman from 1971 through March 1998, at which time she officially retired although she continued to work part-time through June 2000. She is survived by two nieces and their husbands, Roberta and Phillip Kelley of Perryville, MO and Sheila and Dave Pruitt of Cape Girardeau, MO; and by her sister-in-law, Velda Price of Cape Girardeau. Also surviving are two great-nieces and their husbands, Tracie and Tony Bean (daughters, Veronica and Cashlyn and son, Lachlan) of Pullman, WA and Angi and Brent Alm (son, Carson and daughter, Emersyn) of Helena, MT; and a great-nephew and his wife, Jason and Leticia Kelly (sons, Kaden and Brayden) of Perryville. She was preceded in death by her parents; nephew, Ronald L. Price in 2004; and brother, Robert S. Price in 2005. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Evangelical Free Church of Bozeman, where she was a member. Service time will be announced. Her body has been donated to the WWAMI Program at MSU, with cremation to take place in the future, and her ashes to be buried in a plot near other family members at the Brazeau Presbyterian Church cemetery in Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are requested to Gallatin County Love INC, PO Box 7117, Bozeman, MT 59771; or Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.