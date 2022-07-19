Dolores Prescott Dolores Clinton Prescott, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Bozeman at The Springs Senior Living. She was born on February 11, 1936, to Leo and Maxine (McGaugh) Clinton on a frigid winter night when it was 60 degrees below zero. The doctor, who lived next door, drove her mother to the hospital (Manhattan to Bozeman). Her dad followed in his truck. Dolores was a proud fourth generation Gallatin Valley native. She became a rancher's wife and made a wonderful home for their family. In 1957 she married Robert Prescott and together they raised three wonderful children on their ranch, Tracy, Valerie, and Lynell. Her homemaking skills included cooking, baking, sewing, and ironing, and passed these skills along to her girls! After the passing of her first husband, Robert, she married Pat Young in 2010. She spent her summers during high school living in West Yellowstone and working at Eagle's travel shop. In 1954 she graduated from Manhattan High School. Dolores was very active in the community. She was a 50-year member of the Sweet Briar Chapter OES. She also was a member of the Cowbelles, Hereford Auxilary, Member of Springhill Presbyterian Church, Elder at the Belgrade Community Church, volunteered at the Bozeman Deaconess Hospital where she co-managed the gift shop, and volunteered at the Bozeman Senior Center. She was also a member of the Mad-Gals, Election board, and Weird ladies. In her free time, Dolores loved embroidery, reading, traveling, and volunteering. She was a faithful fan and supporter of her grandchildren, she never missed attending a single one of their many sporting events or choir concerts. Dolores is survived by her son, Tracy (Janet) Prescott of Belgrade, MT; and two daughters, Valerie (Gregg) Heath of Murray, KY, and Lynell (Ward) of Bozeman, MT. She is also survived by her sisters, Myrna Nilson of Marysville, WA, and Penny McGill of Missoula, MT; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Bob (married for 51 years), and Pat (married for two years). The family would like to extend a thank you to all of the aides at The Springs as well as Compassus Hospice for their care and compassion. She very much enjoyed the daily interactions with the aides and other residents. A Visitation will be held at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service on Wednesday, July 20 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. A Family Graveside Service will be held Thursday, July 21 at 9:30 A.M. at the Meadow View cemetery. A Funeral Service will be held at the Springhill Presbyterian Legacy Church on Thursday, July 21 at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Spokane Shriners Children's Hospital 911 W 5th Ave Spokane, WA 99204 Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com