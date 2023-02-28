Raymond B. Pratt, aged 82, died peacefully at home in Dillon, Montana on January 31, 2023. Ray was born in 1940 in Detroit. He spent his early years in Lansing and graduated from J.W. Sexton High School. He attended Michigan State University and paid for school by working at the A&P Grocery, earning a BA, then an MA in Political Science in 1965. During that time he married fellow student Eleanor Hatfield. Ray earned a PhD from the University of Oregon in 1968. His lifelong profession was professor of political science, first at Washington University in St. Louis. Then beginning in 1971, he joined the faculty at Montana State University in Bozeman, teaching and advising, authoring two books and numerous articles, and retiring as Professor Emeritus in 2006. Ray was an audiophile and collector of records beginning in the 1950s. He co-founded the Bozeman Blues & Jazz Society, and in 1979 he began a radio show at KGLT, “The Blues Tradition,” that continued until 2016. In addition to sharing music generously over the years, he was an avid gardener, film enthusiast, dog lover, and enjoyer of the outdoors. He delighted in many friendships across the country, from Santa Barbara to St. Louis to Washington, D.C. Whether in the classroom or on the air, he was working to create, and hoped we all would create, in his words, “the very best kind of world we would want to live in.” Ray is survived by his wife of over 30 years, Sara Goulden. He also leaves sisters Kathie Pratt and Ellen Pratt of Puerto Rico, daughter Leah Pratt, and grandchildren Elsa and John Roberts of Austin. Memories may be shared at https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/RaymondPratt/ In memory of Ray, donations may be made to KGLT.net to keep sharing the music. Pratt Raymond B Pratt
