Harold TheodorePowers

Harold Theodore Powers "I'm not afraid of dying, I just don't want to be there when it happens."

Harold Theodore Powers hit the road on July 9, 2023, most likely in a hot, fast car with the radio playing a classic country song. Harold was born on August 21, 1935 in Bynum, Montana to Eddie and Agnes (Caulfield) Powers.

He was raised in Choteau during the depression by a single mom and graduated from Choteau High School in 1954. A natural athlete, he lettered in all four sports. Harold was popular, kind, and loved by all that knew him. He had an incredible sense of humor and was an accomplished practical jokester. Harold made lifelong friends with whom he remained in contact with until he died.


