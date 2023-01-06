Virginia Budde Powell Virginia Budde Powell, 97, of Bozeman, MT passed away of natural causes on January 2, 2023. Cremation has been entrusted to Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service. Virginia was born on November 9, 1925, in St. Louis, MO to Emil and Erna (Junge) Budde. Raised in Missouri, she would come out to California on a vacation and meet her future husband, Ken. Virginia Budde and Kenneth Wesley Powell were married on July 17, 1947, in Hollywood, CA. Together they raised their four children, Diane, David, Dawn and Donye' between Northridge and Huntington Beach, CA. After their divorce, Virginia, who after years of being a stay-at-home Mom entered the workforce at Duncan Electronics in Costa Mesa. After retiring she moved to Orange, CA and became an elementary school crossing guard which she truly enjoyed. In her late 80s Virginia decided to move closer to family and moved to Bozeman, MT. She will be remembered for her spunkiness and perseverance. Her passion was watching football, and she would look forward to Saturdays and Sundays, in front of the television rooting on her teams. A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she will be missed by all that knew her but especially her children; Dawn (John) Chadwick of Ocean Park, WA, Donye' Warner of Bozeman, MT, Diane Perry of Lewisburg, WV, and her late son David (Pam) Powell of La Conner, WA. She is also survived by six grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, sister, husband and son, David Powell. At Virginia's request there will be no memorial service and no flowers please. The family would like to thank all the wonderful staff at the Gallatin Rest Home for the care she has received these last few years. We also want to thank the caring nurses who tended to Mom from Enhabit Hospice Care. We are so thankful of this compassionate care. Condolences & Memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.