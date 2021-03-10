Evelyn Veltkamp Potts Evelyn (Moss) Veltkamp Potts was born November 19, 1927 to Frank and Anna Moss. She was a lifelong resident of Gallatin County. Although Evelyn was surrounded by brothers (Walter, Andrew, Harold Moss) she was capable of holding her own. She was resilient, hardworking, and managed to do it all with her hair perfectly curled and jewelry sparkling. Evelyn graduated from Belgrade High School in 1945 and worked for Cy Coulston, C.P.A. before marrying Thomas Veltkamp December 20, 1949. Tom and Evie farmed in Three Forks, Manhattan, and Menard areas while they raised their four children. The men working on the farm knew Evie for her fried chicken and potato salad, which she fueled them with regularly. Behind the scenes, she kept meticulous books and created spreadsheets before anyone knew what spreadsheets were. Her attention to detail carried into the way she kept house, her abundant vegetable garden, and beautiful flowers. As her kids got older, Evie went to work as a secretary for Peavy Co. (later ConAgra) from 1974 until retirement in 1989. In retirement, Tom and Evie camped and fished with kids and grandkids, enjoyed their home and garden, and involvement in their church, Bethel CRC. Evie cared for Tom with practical faith and grace as he struggled with Parkinson's disease, until he went to be with Jesus in 1999. The sweetest surprise late in life was reconnecting, falling in love, and marrying John Potts September 13, 2011. She thought she was an old lady and had experienced it all, but her 10-year marriage to John was a gift that softened her, brought out her quick wit, and grew her faith in Jesus. She also received 5 bonus kids, 18 additional grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren through their marriage. Surrounded by her husband and family, Evelyn's faith became sight on March 7, 2021. She is survived by her husband, John Potts; her children, Thomas Veltkamp Jr., Lilah (Charlie Baldwin) Veltkamp, Kate (Doug) Alberda, and John (Linda) Veltkamp; as well as numerous grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, March 11 at Dokken Nelson Funeral Service from 3 to 5 P.M. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, March 12 at 10 A.M. followed by a Celebration of Life at Bethel Christian Reformed Church at 11 A.M. Lunch will be served following the service. Should friends desire, memorials in Evelyn's name may be made to the Rehoboth Christian School, www.rcsnm.org/ or to Manhattan Christian School. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
