Kathleen Elizabeth Potthoff

Kathleen Elizabeth Potthoff (Beth) February 13, 1970 - September 9, 2021

Beth Potthoff, beautiful wife, loving and devoted mother, blessed daughter, and wonderful friend to more than she knew, passed away in her sleep on September 9, 2021 at her home in Colorado. Beth's husband Herb, their son Ben, her mother Ellen and stepfather David Boggeman, her father Mike and stepmother Patsy Androwlitz, her uncle Pete and aunt Mary Darby , and her brothers Chris and Matt, mourn her early departure from this earth.

Beth was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on February 13, 1970. She spent most of her youth in Missouri, graduating from St. Joseph High School in St. Joseph, Missouri, and moved to Montana where she attended Montana State University and met her husband, Herb, where they wed in 1992. Beth loved animals of all kinds and enjoyed a career in animal care before becoming a mother to Ben in 1999. Beth was the most devoted of mothers and a beloved homemaker to her family for all of her days. Beth had a smile and a spirit that lit up every room, and she brought happiness and peace wherever she went. Beth had deeply held convictions, and was a firm believer in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior.

Memorial services for Beth will be held at the Spirit of Hope Lutheran Church in Parker Colorado on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 11 AM. Streaming services will be available on YouTube for those who wish to attend virtually. A link to the service is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LRd2hh-8Pt8 Please visit the church website for further information. Spirit of Hope Lutheran Church (LCMC) - Parker, Colorado

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider a donation to a charity that meant a lot to Beth: The Wildlife Rescue Center treats sick and injured shorebirds, dolphins, raptors and sea turtles. Friends and family can make a tribute gift in Beth's name by calling directly at 361-881-1340 or by mailing in a gift and noting that the gift is made in Beth's name. Their physical address is 2710 N. Shoreline Blvd. Corpus Christi, Texas 78402.