Carole (Lilly) Pool, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, and friend, unexpectedly left this earthly world to be with the Lord on September 5th, 2020. Carole was born to Bronco and Ruth (Hubber) Manovich on December 9th, 1949 in Butte, MT. Carole grew up with a large, loving, and tight-knit extended Butte family with whom she shared many lifelong memories. She graduated from Butte High School in 1968. Carole received her Elementary Education degree from the University of Montana in 1972. She began her 39 year teaching career in special education and was an adored and accomplished teacher, both at Emerson and Morning Star Elementary Schools in Bozeman, MT. Carole was an extraordinarily devoted teacher and took great pride in her role helping students develop their minds, following those same students beyond the years they were in her classroom and collaborating with and forming everlasting friendships with her fellow teachers. Her devotion, paired with her immensely strong work ethic, led to her receipt of multiple Gold Star teaching awards. Always striving for excellence, she obtained her Master's Degree in Art Education from Lesley College in 1996. Carole was a loving wife and mother and an especially proud grandmother. During her childrens' formative years she spent many summers visiting her Pool family and friends in Leota, MN; horseback riding in the mountains of Big Sky country; fishing; and passing along her profound love for animals to her children. In her childrens' adolescent years she spent countless hours traveling within and outside the great state of Montana to attend her childrens' sporting events. She seldom missed a game and was always looking for and applying creative approaches to motivating her children for success. When her children grew up, moved away, and had human and/or furry children of their own, she spent more time caring for her own beloved mother, doting on her grandchildren, shopping, and antiquing. On Easter of 2011, Carole suffered a debilitating stroke that ended her teaching career and left her with almost a decade of disabilities to endure and overcome. Despite these challenges Carole maintained her quirky sense of humor, love for all creatures big and small, and enjoyment for food and sweets (in particular pasties, fettuccine alfredo, cinnamon rolls, malted milk balls and chai tea). Most of all, Carole maintained the immense love she held for her family and friends. She is dearly loved and deeply missed. Carole is preceded in death by parents Bronco and Ruth Manovich. Left to mourn her passing and celebrate her life are husband, Russell; children Heather (Andy) Tillo, Jay (Katie) LaValley, and Rachel (Erik Loraas) Loraas Pool; grandchildren Lilla, Chloe, Millie, and Bo Tillo and Liam LaValley; brother David (Kay) Manovich; nephew Scott Stout and numerous cousins, in-laws and friends. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Carole (Lilly) Pool Pool
