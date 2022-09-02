Sarah Dell Pollard (Wyatt) passed away on August 29. She was born in Butte to parents Sarah and Thomas Pollard, grew up in Billings and graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1959. She loved her Montana roots! After raising her kids in Bozeman, she lived in many places - from Kenai, AK to Martha's Vineyard, MA. Sarah's adventurous spirit kept her moving and making new friends everywhere she went. Some of her fondest memories were made while working on a Mississippi River boat. At her 50th high school reunion, she and Dick Davies (her junior high square dance partner) became reacquainted and she enjoyed the past 12 years living with him in Denver. Sarah is survived by her children Tom Gilluly (Kristy), Karen Snow and Michael Ayers (Rosie), grandchildren Madison, Cameron, Johnny, Monroe, Eli and Gus, her partner Dick Davies and a multitude of cousins. Her family was her greatest joy. The family will gather to honor and remember our Mother. Condolences can be posted on her Facebook page by searching Sarah Pollard Wyatt. In honor of Sarah, we suggest you take your friends or family out for ice cream. Mom loved ice cream! Pollard (Wyatt) Sarah Pollard (Wyatt)
