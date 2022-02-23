James Edward Plum II James Edward Plum II, 68, of Bozeman, passed away February 3, 2022. He was born on October 30, 1953, in Billings, MT to James Edward and Alice Mae (Woodgerd) Plum. James grew up in Gallatin Gateway and was highly competitive, especially at pinochle with his brothers. He attended Montana State University and received a bachelor of science with a minor in economics. James was an entrepreneur and enjoyed music, airplanes and cooking. He was known for his pies. James will be remembered most for his loyalty and unwavering love for his family, especially his grandchildren. James is preceded in death by his parents James and Alice Plum, and brother Kenneth Edward Plum. He is survived by his children Jessica (Trent) Saunders, Brandon (Laura) Plum, and Aaron Plum all of Bozeman; his former spouse and mother of his children Susan Plum; his grandchildren Victoria Plum, Bella Plum, Nova Plum, and Oscar Saunders; and his brothers Howard Plum, Orville Plum, and James (Polly) Burnside. A Celebration of James' Life will be held at 3PM on Sunday, March 6th, at the Gallatin Gateway Community Center. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
