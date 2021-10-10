Plueddemann, David William Oct 10, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Plueddemann passed away suddenly on August 1, 2021. He will be missed by those who appreciated his quick wit, his willingness to use his handyman skills to help out neighbors and friends, his kind and patient manner, and his optimistic attitude. Dave grew up in Michigan, where he earned degrees in Environmental Health and Civil Engineering from the University of Michigan and Wayne State University. His passion for the outdoors brought him to Bozeman, where he owned the Wild Birds Unlimited Store on Main Street and worked at Ace Hardware until his retirement. He then explored volunteer opportunities including The ReStore, Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, the Pronghorn Project, and the Bozeman Symphony. Some will recall him as the volunteer who gave bird talks at various venues in Bozeman. He will also be remembered at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, where he volunteered most recently. Dave’s love of nature and the outdoors defined him. He was never happier than when he was hiking, camping, or riding his bicycle. Adventure was his middle name. It was fitting that he passed away while pursuing an outdoor activity that he enjoyed so much. David Plueddemann William Plueddemann Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags David Plueddemann Volunteer Commerce University Transports Outdoors David William Neighbor Opportunity Wit Recommended for you