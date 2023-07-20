William "Bill" Platte
William "Bill" Platte March 3, 1944 - July 15, 2023

Jack of all trades and master of all: woodworker, gardener, chef, storyteller, rebuilder of a 1935 Plymouth Coupe, builder of log homes, constructor of anything that needed constructing, fixer of anything that needed fixing and tinkerer with anything that could be tinkered with. No task was too big or too small for Bill to undertake.

Born in Rockville Center, Long Island, the third of 3 boys, the family moved to Pleasantville, NY when Bill was 10. It was a town that was true to its name. He had an idyllic childhood playing outside and creating games on ice, in the water and in the woods. He was president of his class and played on the football team and made lifelong friends at Pleasantville High School. While not known for his grades, he was known for his leadership qualities, his sense of humor and his ability to relate to anyone. After Bill had his stroke in 2020, his friends from Pleasantville met with him on Zoom every week.


