William "Bill" Platte March 3, 1944 - July 15, 2023
Jack of all trades and master of all: woodworker, gardener, chef, storyteller, rebuilder of a 1935 Plymouth Coupe, builder of log homes, constructor of anything that needed constructing, fixer of anything that needed fixing and tinkerer with anything that could be tinkered with. No task was too big or too small for Bill to undertake.
Born in Rockville Center, Long Island, the third of 3 boys, the family moved to Pleasantville, NY when Bill was 10. It was a town that was true to its name. He had an idyllic childhood playing outside and creating games on ice, in the water and in the woods. He was president of his class and played on the football team and made lifelong friends at Pleasantville High School. While not known for his grades, he was known for his leadership qualities, his sense of humor and his ability to relate to anyone. After Bill had his stroke in 2020, his friends from Pleasantville met with him on Zoom every week.
Professionally he was as eclectic as his hobbies: while getting his Business and Finance degree at NYU, he worked as a taxi driver and bartender in the city. After graduating, he worked with Citibank in NYC and Seattle. Next, he remodeled an old hardware store into a successful restaurant in Seattle. Then he built log homes in Sandpoint, Idaho, and in his mid-thirties, earned a graduate degree in Marital and Family Counseling from Antioch University in Seattle. This was a career that took him and his family to Juneau, Alaska, where he practiced for 25 years and raised their daughter, Piper. When not helping people keep their lives together, he, Mary and Piper spent a lot of time on Shelter Island where they had a cabin on the ocean and where Bill could use all his skills to maintain their cabin in the middle of a rainforest. Interspersed in this busy life were numerous trips, including two extended trips around the world. In 2005, Bill retired and he and Mary moved to Bozeman, Montana where Piper was already living. In retirement, he was able to practice all his hobbies: hiking, skiing and woodworking in his garage and as well as spending wonderful time with his granddaughter, Scout, now 5.5, whom he adored.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Bardone, of 47 years; his daughter, Piper Kmetz and her husband, Joe; and their daughter, Scout; as well as his two older brothers, a sister-in-law, a brother-in-law and their families.
We are immensely grateful to the VA and Hospice who provided us with all the help we needed to keep Bill at home during his three years post stroke and the excellent caregivers who appeared just when we needed them.
To all who knew him, Bill truly embodied the definition of "a great guy": his contagious laughter, sense of humor, kind, generous and fun-loving spirit endeared everyone to him.
In honor of Bill, donations can be made to Gallatin Valley Foodbank where he volunteered and to Eaglemount which enabled him to enjoy his love of water post-stroke.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at the Emerson Cultural Center Ball Room in Bozeman, MT on Sunday, August 27th from 3-5 PM.