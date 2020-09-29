Frederick Jenner Pitkin Frederick J. Pitkin was born May 2, 1930 and he died September 24, 2020. He was the devoted and loving husband of Alice M. Pitkin. He was predeceased by his first wife Joan, brother Norman a daughter Elizabeth, and his son Christopher and Stepson John. Survivors also include his, two stepsons and three stepdaughters, plus many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His professional years were spent in beekeeping, agricultural pursuits, and real estate appraisal. His hobbies were in avid hiking and skiing. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com
