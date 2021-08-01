Support Local Journalism


Dennis Petty- C Petty, 73, of Helena, passed away on Monday, July 19 , 2021.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 5th at Andersson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave in Helena. A reception will follow the service at Canyon Ferry Baptist Church, 3384 Canyon Ferry Road, East Helena. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Dennis.

