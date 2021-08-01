Petty, Dennis C Aug 1, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dennis Petty- C Petty, 73, of Helena, passed away on Monday, July 19 , 2021.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 5th at Andersson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave in Helena. A reception will follow the service at Canyon Ferry Baptist Church, 3384 Canyon Ferry Road, East Helena. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Dennis. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dennis Petty Helena Funeral Service Funeral Home Condolence Reception Pass Away Recommended for you