Harry Petroff Like the fragments of gold that sift through the prospectors pan, each piece cherished for its uniqueness, respected for the hard work of the pay dirt, and revered for its worth; so too was our father, Harry Petroff. And now we all know, he was the gold in the pan. On September 26th, 2022, after 87 years of a life well lived, Dad left this place to join hands once again with his beloved wife Rosalie, with pick, shovel and pan, as they venture together to fields of gold everlasting. Dad was born on October 15th, 1934 to Tudor and Louise Petroff, in Missoula, MT. He was one of five sons including James, Ted, Dick, and Tom, and six daughters; Della, Irene, Nina, Janet, Ruby and Mary. Born during the Great Depression to a large family, Dad said life was simple. Dad met a young girl, Rosalie Kammimura, who became the love of his life and together they ran away to be married in Superior, MT, on February 4th, 1955. As life partners they had five children. In the early years, supporting a strong work ethic and responsibility for providing for his family, while extending his childhood love of trains and a family tradition of working in the railroad industry, Dad worked for the Milwaukee Railroad between Missoula and Avery, Idaho. It was in the mountains around Avery, along the banks of the beautiful St. Joe River, that Dad and Mom made a home for their family for the next 16 years. As a true outdoorsman, Dad loved to fish, hunt, and spend all of his free time outdoors. Dad was committed to the community of Avery. He established and coached two school basketball teams along with being a Boy Scout Leader. While working for the Milwaukee Railroad, our Dad was acknowledged for his hard work, dependability and management skills through many promotions until reaching his proudest moment of being named Roadmaster for the railroad territory between Avery and Miles City, MT. In 1976 the family transferred with the railroad back to the Missoula area and then onto Bozeman in 1979. He and Mom purchased a local metal fabrication and automotive business. Son Sam worked as a welder-fabricator in the business for 8 years and in 1988 B&B Auto became the family business in partnership with his son Bob. Over the years Dad met so many people he enjoyed through the business. Tragically, on December 26th, 1997, we lost Mom to a sudden but rapidly spreading cancer. Losing her was devastating for Dad but he rose to the challenge in the only way he could. Dad became the magnet that held our family together. He honored his wife by holding true to the importance of family, immersing himself in his children over the next 25 years. It had been Dad's lifeblood to continue working the pay dirt up until his body would no longer support the hard labors of gold mining but more recently watching his grandson Robert race the 11* stock car has truly been his incentive to put up with illness so that he could attend those Friday night races. This season gave him such great joy through the last race, two weeks ago, as he watched Robert and the Petroff Motorsports race team win, with pride in his eyes. Dad was preceded in death by his wife Rosalie Petroff, his parents Tudor and Louise Petroff, his siblings Della, Jim, Irene, Ted, Dick and Ruby. Dad is survived by his sisters Nina Seamons, Janet Furrer, Mary (Dave) Kallis, and his brother Tom Petroff (Elise), all of Missoula, MT. He leaves behind his loving children Tom (Debbie), Bob (Michelle), Kathy (Stan) Piatz, Sam, and Lori (Bryan Harris); his devoted grandchildren who will forever remember their grandpa Harry; Jim and Jeff(Andi), Julia, Jessica (Tyrone), Nicole (Jacob), Robert (Kloie), and Riley, Michael and David, Kristy and Allen, Kenny and Nicole (Jeff) and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. We will forever miss him and turn to the guidance and memories he gave us. We will keep the things he loved the most alive and well...the traditions, our close knit family ties, and our love of each other. Rest well Dad, we hope you find the biggest gold nuggets with Mom. A Celebration of Life will be held at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service Saturday, October 1st at 11:00 A.M. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dokkennelson.com