Pauline Marie Peterson, 95, passed away April 12, 2023, at her home following a short illness.

Pauline was born on September 2, 1927, on the family farm south of Ellsworth, MN to John and Grace (Aeilts) Bos. She was welcomed by two older sisters, Evelyn and Esther, and eventually joined by a younger sister, JoAnn.

She attended country school before attending Ellsworth High School where she graduated 2nd in her class in 1943 at the age of 15. Following high school, Pauline attended Nettleton Business School in Sioux Falls, SD.


