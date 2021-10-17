Peterson, Norman Jay Oct 17, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save At the age of 74, beloved father Norman Jay Peterson passed away on October 4, 2021 in Boise, Idaho. Norm was born in Colorado to parents Carl Peterson and Lorene Pollard Peterson. He attended Palmer High School in Colorado Springs, where he was recently inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame. The first in his family to obtain a college degree, he received his Bachelor’s degree in 1969 from the University of Colorado, and went on to earn a PhD in Philosophy from the same institution. In 1972, he married Mary Essember, whom he met on a Colorado ski slope. Shortly thereafter, his lifelong love of travel turned into a life’s work in international education. In the early stages of his accomplished career, he directed study abroad programs in England, moved to Washington, DC to work in international exchange at Georgetown University, and was a dedicated lobbyist, working hard to ensure federal funding for the Fulbright program and others. In 1994, Norm and Mary moved to Bozeman to raise their daughter, and for Norm to work as director of international programs at MSU. While expanding the university’s exchange programs, he remained an active and accomplished figure in the international education policy arena, and traveled the world establishing sister relationships between universities. He was a skilled fly fisher, an avid skier, and an excellent cook. A wonderful father and educator, he was an excellent role model to his daughter and the many students whose lives he touched in his ongoing work to foster international exchange. He had a lifelong appreciation for great writing, from Mark Twain to Bob Dylan, and was himself an excellent storyteller (which—as anyone who heard one of Norm’s stories can attest—is a wonderful skill to have when you’ve had adventures all over the world). In 2017, he moved to Boise, Idaho to be with his daughter, where he continued his fight against Parkinson’s disease with unfailing optimism and his signature sense of humor. Norm was predeceased by his parents and his older sister, LeEtte Peterson Farris. He is survived by his daughter Kate and son-in-law Nate Agenbroad, former wife Mary, niece Angie Farris Fountain, great nephews Tripp and Drew Fountain, and great niece Aubrey Fountain. All who knew Norm are invited to share stories and photos at www.myfarewelling.com/memorial/norman-peterson, and memorial donations can be made to Youth for Understanding or the charity of your choice. Norman Peterson Jay Peterson Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Norman Jay Carl Peterson University Education Mary Essember Kate Nate Agenbroad Tripp Colorado Springs Recommended for you