Jonathan Dwight Peters Jonathan Dwight Peters, 60, was born to Carolyn and Levern Peters on Jan 8, 1961 in Glasgow, MT. He is in the hands of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, May 18, 2021 in Bozeman, MT. Jonathan grew up in Moore, MT. where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, running, and mechanical work. He moved to Bozeman in 1985 where he worked for M & W repair shop, Kmart and Grace Bible Church. He married Peggy Edwards on Jan 1, 2001 in Bozeman. Jonathan is survived by his mother, Carolyn Peters; wife, Peggy Peters; stepdaughter, Julie (Jeff) Urso; grandchildren, Joseph Urso, Jillian Urso; his siblings, Benjamin Peters, Elizabeth Mammon, Roger Peters, Catherine Schrier, and Stephen Peters. His celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Grace Bible Church in the Gym/Activity Center at 1:00pm. Webcast available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cFFBMCpc-cg Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.