James David Penwell passed away peacefully of old age at his home on 13 September 2021 with family by his side. He was born on the Spokane Ranch near Helena on 2 June 1933. He grew up in Billings and attended U of M, Stanford, and received his law degree from Colorado University. He met Rose Ann Clemow at the University of Montana in Missoula and they married in Dillon in 1955. They were partners for life and travelled the world and loved each other passionately. Rose Ann passed in 2019 and Dave missed her terribly. Their families were pioneers in Montana, first migrating here in the 1860's. J. David and Rose Ann moved to Bozeman with their three boys J.C. Scott and David Ash in 1971. With Rose Ann by his side, he specialized in Real Estate development but was involved in many other legal endeavors including Civil Rights early in his career. He was a Land Man for Standard Oil in the 1950s before he went to Law School. He started his legal career in private practice with the Barnhart Law firm in Grandby Colorado. He went on to be Assistant Attorney General for civil rights in Colorado. His next foray was Corporate Law as attorney for Golden Cycle Mining and Vail Associates before moving to Bozeman in 1971 where he was legal counsel for development and permitting for Big Sky Ski Resort. He was President of the Bozeman Chamber of Commerce and the Exchange Club. He and Rose Ann supported the Museum of the Rockies and Bozeman Symphony Board of Directors. He donated his legal counsel to new businesses startups in Bozeman. He and Rose Ann were pillars of the community of Bozeman and both are greatly missed by family and friends.