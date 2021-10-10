Penwell, J. David Oct 10, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save J. Penwell- David Penwell, 88, of Bozeman Montana, passed away on Monday, September 13 , 2021.Memorial To be held 23 October at the Penwell home at Noon. Friend and Family invited to join. For more info call 619-804-2988. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags David Penwell J. Penwell J. David Memorial Pass Away Friend Noon Recommended for you