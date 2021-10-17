Support Local Journalism


J. Penwell- David Penwell, 88, of Bozeman Montana, passed away on Monday, September 13 , 2021.Memorial To be held 23 October at the Penwell home at Noon. Friend and Family invited to join. For more info call 619-804-2988.

